Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,300 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 1,183,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $588,963.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,411.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,264 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.23.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.61. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

