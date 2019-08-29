Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Trading Up 2%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $29.15, 114,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,847,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $12,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,427,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,812,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,080,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,691,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,292 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,340.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 758,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 706,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.