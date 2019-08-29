Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.90

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 227170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 75.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,672,000 after buying an additional 1,299,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $8,036,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $4,473,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

