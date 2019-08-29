Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.40, 305,480 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,057,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMA. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.