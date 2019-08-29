Bancor Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Bancor has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $21.92 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003652 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01350223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00091404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022269 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor’s genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 68,973,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,939,662 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, Kyber Network, ABCC, COSS, LATOKEN, OKEx, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

