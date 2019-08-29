Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 335,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 64.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 73,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 906,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 100,346 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.