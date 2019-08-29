Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,558 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 93,584 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,431,000 after buying an additional 630,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 59,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,482,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,126,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

