Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,656,024,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $239,996,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $102,186,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,897.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,064,000 after buying an additional 3,306,502 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 1,862,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,126,272. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

