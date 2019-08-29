Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,675,000 after buying an additional 655,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,550,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,439,000 after buying an additional 185,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,262,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

