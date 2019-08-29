BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,800 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 2,462,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $61,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 283,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 151,499 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.54. 752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

