Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 131,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $4.45 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.