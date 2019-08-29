Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 210 ($2.74).

BARC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 1.38 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 137.54 ($1.80). The company had a trading volume of 27,476,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 136.47 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.54 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

