Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.88, approximately 487,034 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 528,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

BNED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.17. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Huseby acquired 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 27,914.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,870 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 392,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 274,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 240,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

