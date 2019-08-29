Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker Sells 200 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $17,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $88.46. 32,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,188. The stock has a market cap of $648.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,296,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.