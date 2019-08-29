Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Cap of $71,114.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $71,114.00 and $4.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00572123 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006278 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000405 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 177.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003044 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,001,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,688 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

