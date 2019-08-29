BEST (NYSE:BSTI) and BEST (NYSE:BEST) Critical Comparison

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) and BEST (NYSE:BEST) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BEST and BEST, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST 0 0 2 0 3.00 BEST 1 0 1 0 2.00

BEST currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. BEST has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.81%. Given BEST’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BEST is more favorable than BEST.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of BEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of BEST shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of BEST shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BEST and BEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST N/A N/A N/A BEST -1.04% -8.34% -2.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEST and BEST’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST $3.07 billion 0.00 -$188.72 million ($1.27) N/A BEST $4.07 billion 0.39 -$73.88 million ($0.21) -20.52

BEST has higher revenue and earnings than BEST. BEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BEST, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BEST has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEST has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BEST beats BEST on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management. It offers integrated services and solutions across the supply chain, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, express delivery, freight, and other services for multinational and corporate customers, as well as small and medium enterprises. The company also provides express delivery services; and door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services to and from China, including international express, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, reverse logistics, and freight forwarding through its network, and transportation and warehouse partners. In addition, it operates real-time bidding platform to source truckload capacity from independent transportation service providers and agents; and offers online merchandise sourcing and store management services for convenience stores, as well as last-mile B2C services, such as parcel pick-up and drop-off, and bill payment services. Further, BEST Inc. provides various value-added services, including customized financial services, including fleet and equipment finance leases; and centralized sourcing of products and services, such as bulk procurement of trucks and accessories. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

BEST Company Profile

