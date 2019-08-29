Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) were up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $17.62, approximately 138,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 33,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several analysts have commented on BYSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $360.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.31. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyondspring Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyondspring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.