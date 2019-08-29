BidaskClub Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Hold

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $220.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $178.34. 1,572,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,945. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $120,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,361 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,553. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 156,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 107,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

