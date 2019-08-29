BidaskClub Upgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to “Hold”

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Momo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,078,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,858. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.29. Momo has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.68 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth about $2,746,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Momo by 692.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 229,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Momo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,676,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,834,000 after buying an additional 136,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.