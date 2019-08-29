Biosyent (CVE:RX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Biosyent (CVE:RX) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Biosyent from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Biosyent from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday.

RX stock opened at C$5.90 on Monday. Biosyent has a 1 year low of C$5.69 and a 1 year high of C$9.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.53.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.90 million.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

