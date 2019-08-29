BitBar Price Tops $2.11 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. BitBar has a total market cap of $89,630.00 and $248.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBar has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00022166 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,563.12 or 2.16037179 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001260 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,482 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

