Bitblocks (BBK) Trading 18.1% Lower This Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $70,298.00 and $57.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002373 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00159970 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003705 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,470.63 or 1.00090091 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031700 BTC.

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

