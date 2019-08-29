BitClave Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (CAT)

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, BitClave has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitClave token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, Bibox and Kucoin. BitClave has a market cap of $238,665.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitClave alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.90 or 0.04945119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BitClave Token Profile

CAT is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. The official website for BitClave is www.bitclave.com. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitClave Token Trading

BitClave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitClave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitClave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitClave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitClave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.