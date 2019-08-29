Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00006926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Exrates, Coinnest and Huobi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $122.32 million and $3.66 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004046 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00072255 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Crex24, CoinBene, Coinnest, Bithumb, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, Indodax, Binance and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.