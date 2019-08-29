BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $770,097.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $770,097.00 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00476273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00116750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00052223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003420 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,124,253,257 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

