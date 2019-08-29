Bitstar Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Bitstar has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitstar coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Bitstar has a total market cap of $145,415.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

Bitstar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 20,543,916 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

