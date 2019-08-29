Blacer Coin Achieves Market Cap of $234.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $234.00 and $77.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00571903 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005628 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 89.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

