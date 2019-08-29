Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.73. 24,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

