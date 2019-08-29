Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.09

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 659734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 64,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 577,319 shares of company stock worth $4,576,514. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

