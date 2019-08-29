Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading Down 2%

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), 3,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 26,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.92. The company has a market cap of $95.00 million and a P/E ratio of 36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

About Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

