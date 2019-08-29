Block Array (ARY) Market Cap Achieves $138,162.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, Block Array has traded down 61.1% against the dollar. Block Array has a market cap of $138,162.00 and approximately $1,820.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.77 or 0.04972211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

