BLUE (BLUE) Trading Down 26.1% This Week

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One BLUE token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. BLUE has a market cap of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00231082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.01354079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022288 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

