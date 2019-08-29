BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.17. BNK Petroleum shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 29,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

BNK Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

