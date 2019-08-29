Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.82

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $4.36. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 39,722 shares.

BNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.53.

The firm has a market cap of $141.90 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,810,499 shares in the company, valued at C$16,448,018.93. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $502,785.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

