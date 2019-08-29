BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

BorgWarner has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

BWA opened at $31.82 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

