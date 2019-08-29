Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $88,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

BYD stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,337. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

