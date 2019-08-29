Bread (BRD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $245,359.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Bread has a market cap of $21.17 million and approximately $245,359.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tokenomy, Kucoin and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.