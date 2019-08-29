Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $598,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2,430.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $152,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.63 on Thursday, hitting $284.69. The stock had a trading volume of 77,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $208.23 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.