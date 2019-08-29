Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.85.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,810. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 380,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,217,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 136,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,867. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

