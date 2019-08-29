Brokerages Expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce sales of $18.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.37 billion. Archer Daniels Midland posted sales of $15.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year sales of $67.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.54 billion to $72.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $68.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.43 billion to $71.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.8% in the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

