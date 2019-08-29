Brokerages Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. Bancorpsouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

BXS traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 19,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,379. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,017,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,019,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2,704.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

