Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

FR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.71. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $39.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,124,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,769 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

