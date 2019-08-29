Brokerages Set $36.00 Target Price for Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Celcuity an industry rank of 82 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CELC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Celcuity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

CELC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 13,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 million, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.55. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Celcuity by 13,655.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Celcuity by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

