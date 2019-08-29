Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT at €92.60

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.60 ($107.67).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEN3 shares. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €90.42 ($105.14). The company had a trading volume of 583,580 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €89.14 and its 200-day moving average is €87.84.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

