Brokerages Set Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) PT at $4.13

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on III. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ III traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 41,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $119,996.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 13,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $31,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,088,017 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,918.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,708 shares of company stock worth $339,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 127,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 5,644.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

