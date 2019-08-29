Brokerages Set International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Price Target at $48.40

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 14.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 958.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,274 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,362 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. 2,872,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,233. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. International Paper has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

