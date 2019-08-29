Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Stock Holdings Boosted by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,747,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners accounts for approximately 4.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 14.50% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $456,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after acquiring an additional 143,947 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 383,353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 165,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 101,357 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 77,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,768. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

