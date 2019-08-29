Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.14

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and traded as low as $13.07. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 275 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 3.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 323.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF)

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

