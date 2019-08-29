BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRUS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

KRUS stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

