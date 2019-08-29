Burford Capital (LON:BUR) PT Lowered to GBX 570

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,988 ($25.98).

LON BUR traded down GBX 46 ($0.60) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 686 ($8.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,192.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.67.

In related news, insider Charles Parkinson bought 8,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,469.88). Also, insider Hugh Steven Wilson bought 29,410 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £206,752.30 ($270,158.50).

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

